Feedback Invited on Proposed 2026-28 Hunting, Trapping Regulations

Victoria – NOTE: To learn about the proposed amendments and provide feedback, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/ahte/hunting-trapping

Every two years, the Province reviews hunting and trapping regulations, and proposes updates

Public engagement is open for proposed 2026-28 regulations until Feb. 13, 2026

Approximately 60 proposed regulatory changes are under consideration throughout B.C.

All people in B.C. are invited to give input on proposed updates to hunting and trapping regulations for 2026-28.

Reviewing hunting and trapping regulations

Every two years, the Province reviews hunting and trapping regulations to support sustainable wildlife management and respect First Nations’ harvest rights, as well as balance conservation with economic and recreational opportunities. Proposed changes are informed by the best-available science and Indigenous Knowledge, and developed through consultation and engagement with First Nations, hunters and stakeholder organizations.

Public engagement on the proposed 2026-28 hunting and trapping regulations is open until Feb. 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time). People are encouraged to review the proposed changes and provide feedback through the Angling, Hunting and Trapping Engagement website.

Proposals under consideration

Approximately 60 proposals are being considered for the upcoming regulation cycle. These include changes related to limited-entry hunting opportunities and general open-season hunting opportunities.

Additional proposals relate to harvesting methods, access management and how hunting and fishing regulations are delivered. These proposals are intended to reflect updated wildlife information, conservation priorities and evolving community needs.

Finalized regulations will be published in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Synopsis, which will be in effect from July 1, 2026, until June 30, 2028.

Supporting wildlife stewardship in B.C.

Public engagement helps ensure hunting and trapping regulations remain responsive to changing conditions, support healthy wildlife populations and reflect the diverse perspectives of people who live, work and recreate on the land.