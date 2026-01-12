Cottonwood Cinema Projectors Live On Through Chilliwack Film Festival

Chilliwack – Monday January 12 was a CIFF Chilliwack Independent Film Festival milestone and an exciting announcement on social media.

Chilliwack Independent Film Festival announced that they have officially acquired two cinema projectors from what was Cottonwood Cinema, plus 150 seats, speakers etc.

Essentially we now have all the inner workings or “bones” of an independent cinema! A huge first step to one day owning + running our own independent theatre in town. This is in huge party courtesy of the Chilliwack Foundation for awarding us (the non profit Chilliwack Film Society) this grant to help keep this equipment in town. Thank you to everyone involved in awarding this + for supporting independent film, not only in Chilliwack but across Canada. A big thank you to Cathy from the Cottonwood Cinema for cutting us such a dea+ for supporting our dream. We miss you + the Cottonwood. Also a huge thank you to all of you that donated to our fund raiser. (We’ll be getting in touch soon re perks for our 10th edition). Without all of your support none of this would be possible. This is only a first step but it’s happening. Here’s to having big goals for 2026 + beyond.Thank you. And long live Independent cinema.