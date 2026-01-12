Skip to content

Clearing Debris and Invasive Plants on Gaudin Creek Trail, Mission – Volunteer February 21

Mission – On Saturday. February 21 from 9:45-1PM! Help Lower Mainland Green Team practice FireSmart principles to reduce wildfire risk and remove invasive Blackberry from the Gaudin Creek Trail in Mission.

NO Experience Needed! All ages and abilities are welcome! Bring your friends and family! Come for as little or as long as you’d like!

You will learn about invasive plants like Himalayan Blackberry while clearing the woody debris and dried stalks that can be fire hazards here and around our community.

Sat Feb 21st | 9:45AM – 1:00PM, Rain or Shine
Where: Gaudin Creek Trail (Egglestone Ave. & Nottman St., Mission)
Provided: Tools, gloves, snacks, and educational instruction!
You wear: Long sleeves, long pants & closed-toe shoes.

More Info & Sign-Up: bit.ly/greenteam-feb21-2026
Questions? Email: Max@GreenTeamsCanada.ca

