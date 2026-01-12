BC Transit – Expansion of FVX Fraser Valley Express Service, New Highstreet Transit Exchange

Fraser Valley – Two Major Transit Announcements.

First – People using the Fraser Valley Express have more transit options thanks to increased frequency and extended hours of service.

“Expanding transit in the Fraser Valley gives people reliable and affordable transit options so they can get to work, school and connect with loved ones,” said George Anderson, parliamentary secretary for transit. “Working with BC Transit and local partners, we’re making sure that people have access to the service that they need and making travel easier in the region.”

Better transit on Fraser Valley Express

To support increasing ridership and convenient transit service for people throughout the province, BC Transit and the B.C. government are partnering with the Fraser Valley Regional District, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Chilliwack to expand services in the region with additional service hours and additional vehicles.

This builds on the work done in communities throughout B.C. to provide improved transit services and connect communities. The new round of service expansion began on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, with the introduction of new trips for the Fraser Valley Express, which connects Fraser Valley communities with Metro Vancouver and the TransLink system.

Expanding transit services

The Fraser Valley Express has increased frequency during peak hours and expanded span of service during weekdays and on weekends as a result of additional service hours and more buses.

* Additional morning and afternoon trips have been added on weekdays to help address an increase in ridership.

* On Saturdays, an additional early-morning round trip from Chilliwack has been added. More frequent service has been added in the later morning hours and afternoon, along with additional round trips in the morning and evening.

* New trips were added throughout on Sundays, including early morning and late evening.

Second

The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Province and BC Transit is pleased to announce the construction of a new $8.1 million transit exchange in the Highstreet area of Mt. Lehman Road. The project is funded in part thanks to a $3.2 million investment by the Province of BC through BC Transit.

Located on Highstreet Access Road near the Highstreet Shopping Centre, between Mt. Lehman Road and Cardinal Avenue, the new transit exchange will improve connections for growing neighborhoods in the Mt. Lehman area and throughout Abbotsford and will provide residents with improved access to public transportation. The new exchange will feature five new bus bays which will serve both local and regional routes, including the Fraser Valley Express, new transit shelters with bench seating, enhanced street lighting, bike racks, and a new multi-use pathway from Cardinal Ave. to Mt. Lehman Ave. along the north side of the road. The project also includes new public plaza spaces with additional trees and bench seating, and a new washroom building for transit operators.

The contract for this project was awarded to B&B Contracting, with construction scheduled to begin later this month and be completed by the end of the summer 2026. During construction, residents can expect some traffic impacts and delays; however, two-way traffic on Highstreet Access Road will be maintained, and accessible pedestrian detours will be in place. Highstreet transit services will operate from a temporary transit exchange on Cardinal Avenue during construction and transit users should check for BC Transit customer alerts which will advise of any changes or delays to routes.

This new infrastructure will support the City’s growth in the transit network, accommodate increased service levels and improve customer experience for riders.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit – “Investing in public transit infrastructure is essential to building strong, connected communities. The new Highstreet Transit Exchange will make it easier for people in Abbotsford and across the Fraser Valley to access reliable, convenient transportation options. This project reflects our commitment to improving transit services and supporting the region’s growing needs.”

Mayor Ross Siemens, City of Abbotsford – “As the City of Abbotsford continues to grow as the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, so does the need for safe, reliable and convenient connections throughout our city. The new Highstreet Transit Exchange will improve service and comfort for riders and make it easier for residents to move around our city and the region. We are grateful to the Province of BC for their investment and partnership as we strengthen our transit network and enhance community connections.”