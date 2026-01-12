AbbyPD Weekend Recap: January 9 to 12 – Gang Related Homicide, Domestic Violence

Abbotsford – (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: January 9th to January 12th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 309 calls for service. Overall, it was a relatively steady weekend.

Friday Night

On Friday evening and overnight, officers continued their work on the homicide investigation that began Friday afternoon in west Abbotsford. Our Reserves and Volunteers were active in the surrounding neighborhood, informing residents about what had occurred earlier in the day. Overall, Friday evening was relatively routine in terms of calls for service. Meanwhile, our Gang Crime Unit remained busy with their efforts as part of Operation Community Shield.

Saturday

Saturday’s day shift was relatively uneventful, with no major incidents reported. During the evening, officers stayed busy responding to a variety of routine calls. Over the course of the night, two impaired drivers, one prohibited driver, and one excessive speeder were removed from the roads. Officers also completed several follow-up tasks related to ongoing investigations.

Sunday

Sunday’s day shift officers focused on proactive traffic enforcement, with excessive speeding being the main issue of the day. During the overnight shift, the Gang Crime Unit continued its work under Operation Community Shield, conducting over 100 targeted checks and patrols as part of our overt enforcement response to extortion violence. Meanwhile, patrol officers remained busy with priority follow-ups and routine calls for service.

Weekend Call Summary:

17 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

6 – Assaults

4 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

23 – Thefts

3 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 7 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 61 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 7 individuals were held in custody.