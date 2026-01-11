UFV Basketball and Volleyball Back At It After Holiday Break

Fraser Valley – WVB: Big nights from Attieh, Hameed, powers Cascades to win over Bobcats

Despite a slow start, the UFV Cascades got big contributions from Talia Attieh and Meera Hameed on Saturday with both outside hitters posted hitting percentages over .400, in a four-set (27-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17) win over the Brandon University Bobcats.



The win bumps the Cascades record to 7-5 on the season, while Brandon falls to 1-11 in Canada West.

MVB: Cascades drop three setter to Bobcats

The UFV Cascades dropped a three set decision(23-25, 17-25, 21-25) to the Brandon University Bobcats on Saturday night at the UFV Athletics Centre.

The loss sees UFV fall to 0-12 on the year, while Brandon goes to 5-7.

WBB: Tuchscherer scores 25 as Cascades outlast Vikes

Julia Tuchscherer scored a game-high 25 points to lead the UFV Cascades to a second win over the Victoria Vikes in as many nights. UFV shot nearly fifty percent from the field in the game as they came away with the 68-60 win on the road.



The result sees both team’s records move to 6-7 on the season, as the Cascades sweep the season series 3-0 over Victoria.

MBB: Third quarter the difference as Vikes defeat Cascades

The U SPORTS No. 1 ranked University of Victoria Vikes outscored the UFV Cascades 23-12 in the third quarter on their way to picking up an 83-73 win on Saturday.

The win moves Victoria to 11-2 on the season at the top of the division standings, while UFV drops to 7-6 on the season.