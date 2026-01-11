Skip to content

Tribute to Bob Seger and CCR – American Rock Legends – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – January 23 – Starring Dan Hare (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents AMERICAN ROCK LEGENDS FEATURING: NIGHT MOVES – THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO BOB SEGER AND CENTERFIELD – THE ESSENTIAL TRIBUTE TO CCR AND JOHN FOGERTY

American music legend Bob Seger is second to none with more than 30 songs hitting Billboard’s Top 100 and legions of fans around the world!

Night Moves starring Dan Hare re-creates Seger’s era of peak success, the 70’s and 80’s, when the hits kept rolling out to every rock radio station in the world. Dan has the requisite voice to authentically deliver “Night Moves”, “Turn the Page”, “Old Time Rock & Roll”, “Hollywood Nights” and more.  Night Moves, with the Look, the Voice, the Hits, is the ultimate tribute to the music of Bob Seger!

HUB International Theatre
$57.50 – All Seats
January 23, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Ticket Info here.

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

