January 11 UPDATE High Streamflow Advisory, Flood Watch Includes the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (BC River Forecast Centre) – January 11 UPDATE – Floodwatch for Lower Fraser including areas around the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver (UPGRADE). An atmospheric river continues to take aim at the South Coast Sunday and Monday. For the Fraser Valley the rain will continue through Sunday. However, the main brunt of moisture will arrive Sunday night and Monday for the Fraser Valley. Over this two day period of heavy rain, amounts of 75 to 100 mm can be expected. The heavy rain is expected to ease by Monday night.

JANUARY 9 ORIGINAL STORY – As of January 9, the BC River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for:

Lower Fraser including areas around Pemberton, Fraser Valley – North and Metro Vancouver

A series of atmospheric rivers is anticipated to impact coastal British Columbia over the weekend and into next week.

On the South Coast and Lower Mainland, the heaviest period of rain is anticipated mid-day Sunday through Monday. Temperatures are expected to rise through the weekend and into next week, with the potential for significant snowmelt on Sunday and Monday.

To read the full advisory, visit: https://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.

Please use caution around fast-flowing water and avoid recreational activities near high streamflow rivers or streams. Predicted rainfall and river flows are lower than the forecasts for the December storm event, but City staff will continue to monitor river levels and share information as it becomes available.