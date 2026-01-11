Skip to content

FVRD Evacuation Alert for the area of Electoral Area E – Chilliwack to Chilliwack Lake (MAP INCLUDED) FLOOD WATCH January 11 and 12 – Sunday Into Monday

FVRD – The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the area of Electoral Area E because of the potential danger to life and safety due to an atmospheric river event with high river flows in the Chilliwack River Valley. People must be ready to leave the Evacuation Alert area on short notice and an Evacuation Order area immediately.   

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following parts of Electoral Area E:

  • Between the City of Chilliwack boundary and Allison Pool/Big Bend, lands south of Chilliwack Lake and O’Byrne Road; and lands adjacent to the Chilliwack River (see Evacuation Alert map); and,
  • Between Allison Pool and Chilliwack Lake, lands near the Chilliwack River or within the Chilliwack River floodplain including the Paulsen Road subdivision.

Areas of impact:

Environment Canada has issued a Yellow rainfall warning for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack. The forecast confidence level is high for a long episode of rain, at times heavy, Sunday, January 11, 2026, through Monday, January 12, 2026. Over the two days, 75-100 mm of rain is expected. The main brunt of moisture will arrive Sunday evening and Monday. The heavy rain is expected to ease by Monday night. Warming temperatures will melt snow at lower and mid elevations.  The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a Flood Watch for the Fraser Valley.  A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Rainfall and snowmelt combined are projected to result in 20 to 50 year flows in the Chilliwack River which would cause flooding and erosion of land along the Chilliwack River. The FVRD Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) continues to operate. Residents are reminded to stay away from high-risk areas, such as swift-running rivers, unstable waterway banks, landslides, dikes, and flooded areas. Due to soil saturation, expect possible erosion and debris slides. Not only are the dangers in these areas extremely high, but when people enter these areas, it puts everyone at risk, including first responders.

Visit fvrd.ca/eoc for the latest information and closure details.

Important Contact Information:

  • Dial 9-1-1 for Life Threatening Emergencies
  • Dial 778-704-0400 for the FVRD EOC Public Information Line
  • Dial 1-800-663-3456 for the Provincial Reporting Line (floods, landslides)

Resources Available to Residents:

Tips to Be Prepared for an Emergency:

2026 FVRD Electoral Area E Flood Watch January 11

