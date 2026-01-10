Skip to content

UPDATE – AbbyPD Need Help Locating 50-year-old Paula Eineigel – Vancouver Police Involved

Home
Missing
UPDATE – AbbyPD Need Help Locating 50-year-old Paula Eineigel – Vancouver Police Involved

Abbotsford – (Abbotsford Police Department) – January 10 UPDATE – 50-year-old Paula Eineigel remains missing. Police continue to appeal to the public for any information regarding her whereabouts. AbbyPD has now transitioned this investigation to the Vancouver Police Service. Anyone with information about Paula is asked to contact the VPD.

ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate 50-year-old Paula Eineigel, who was last seen in Abbotsford on October 31. She was reported missing to AbbyPD on December 29, 2025.

Paula is described as Caucasian:

Height: 5’6”

Build: Slender build

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Long brown hair

Possibly Wearing glasses

What Paula was last wearing is unknown. She may be traveling throughout the Lower Mainland.

If you have any information about Paula’s whereabouts, please contact police immediately. AbbyPD File 25-55778

2026 AbbyPD MISSING Jan – 50-year-old Paula Eineigel

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts