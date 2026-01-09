January 9 High Streamflow Advisory Includes the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (BC River Forecast Centre) – As of January 9, the BC River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for:

Lower Fraser including areas around Pemberton, Fraser Valley – North and Metro Vancouver

A series of atmospheric rivers is anticipated to impact coastal British Columbia over the weekend and into next week.

On the South Coast and Lower Mainland, the heaviest period of rain is anticipated mid-day Sunday through Monday. Temperatures are expected to rise through the weekend and into next week, with the potential for significant snowmelt on Sunday and Monday.

To read the full advisory, visit: https://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.

Please use caution around fast-flowing water and avoid recreational activities near high streamflow rivers or streams. Predicted rainfall and river flows are lower than the forecasts for the December storm event, but City staff will continue to monitor river levels and share information as it becomes available.