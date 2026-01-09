IIO Investigating – Charges Considered After Abby PD Involvement in 2025 Crash

Surrey/Abbotsford – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has referred a matter to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges (IIO 2025-057).

Shortly after 4 p.m. on February 20, 2025, an Abbotsford Police Department vehicle engaged in an unrelated investigation was involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle, a GMC Envoy, near the intersection of King and Gladwin roads.

The driver and sole occupant of the Envoy sustained injuries in the collision and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Both officers in the police vehicle were also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and began an investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Jessica Berglund reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed driving-related offences. As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of the Police Act, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) for consideration of charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

To approve any charges, the BCPS must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest.

While the matter is with Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case.