HOMICIDE – Targeted Shooting – 3200 Block of Siskin Drive in Abbotsford

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – UPDATE – At approximately 12:38 p.m. Friday January 9 , Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Siskin Drive.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and confirmed the incident was contained to a single residence. Inside, they located a man with life-threatening injuries. Despite the urgent lifesaving efforts of first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The investigation remains in its early stages, with additional resources deployed to support ongoing efforts. AbbyPD confirms this was a targeted incident linked to the BC Gang Conflict and is not related to extortion.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-1288

ORIGINAL STORY – As of 12:45PM Friday January 9, there is a heavy police presence in the 3200 Block of Siskin Drive as a result of a targeted shooting.

City News1130 reports that one person is dead.

AbbyPD can confirm that this is not extortion related and there is no further risk to the public.

More details to follow as they become available.

Siskin Drive remains closed between Sandpiper Drive and Stellar Court.