City of Abbotsford Wants Public Input re Development of McKee Trail Strategy

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is seeking input into the planning process of a new trail strategy for the McKee Peak area, which will help shape the future of outdoor recreation in one of the city’s most popular areas.

The McKee Neighbourhood Plan identifies trails as a key feature of the neighbourhood, recognizing many informal trails already exist, particularly on McKee Peak. These trails are well used by residents from across the community and Fraser Valley for hiking, trail running and mountain biking, and play an important role in Abbotsford’s outdoor recreation culture.

The new McKee Trail Strategy will serve as a guiding framework for the planning, design, and eventual implementation of the neighbourhood trail network. The McKee Trail Strategy aims to enhance trail-based recreation opportunities while balancing environmental protection, cultural considerations, and integration with future development.

The online survey is open now until February 9, 2026. Interested parties are encouraged to share their thoughts and help shape the future of the McKee trail system.

For more information about the McKee Trail Strategy and to take the survey, visit www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/mckee-trail-strategy.