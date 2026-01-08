Welcome To The Jungle – Next Performance for Chilliwack Rock Choir is April 13 and 14 – Tickets are NOW On Sale (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (The Chilliwack Rock Choir) – Tickets are now on sale for the next performance of the The Chilliwack Rock Choir.

The choir plays the Chilliwack Cultural Centre April 13 and 14.

This time around, performances include the music of Guns n Roses, U2, The Ramones, KISS, Pink, David Bowie and a few surprises.

It’s always an awesome show for a great cause, CCS Chilliwack Community Services!

From their social media: This unique choir features accompaniment (and rockin’ solos) by piano, bass, guitar, and drums. Performing music by bands like Bryan Adams, The Ramones, Metallica, P!nk, U2, Bob Seger, Guns n’ Roses, Supertramp, and other rockers. Arrangements are for soprano, alto, tenor, bass, along with the band… and on some songs there’s the opportunity to sing a solo part, backed up by the whole choir and band! The shows feel more like rock concerts than choir performances!

This is a non-auditioned choir, and we believe that everyone has what it takes to rock with us! Not a musician or a notation reader? No problem, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got amazing AI vocal demos to practice with, along with some other awesome tools to help make everyone 100% confident!

Tickets: https://purchase.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/EventAvailab…