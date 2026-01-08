Pacific Agriculture Show Returns to Tradex, January 22–24

Abbotsford — Western Canada’s largest agricultural event, the Pacific Agriculture Show, is back from January 22 to 24 at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford. Attendees can enjoy three days of education, networking, and discovery with local professionals and leaders across the province.

This year’s show will focus on the evolving role of agriculture as a modern, technology-driven industry—one that offers diverse, future-proof career paths at a time when Canada faces widespread labour shortages. Agriculture is shedding outdated perceptions of being solely a labour-intensive sector, and is now emerging as an industry that’s built on innovation and long-term career stability.

According to the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council (CAHRC), the domestic labour gap will increase by 15% by 2030, reaching over 100,000 unfilled positions. This is partly due to an aging workforce and retirements, with nearly 30% of the current workforce expected to retire by the end of the decade.

“One of the most rewarding things about the Show is seeing graduates of our program return as exhibitors,” said Renee Prasad, Associate Professor in the Agriculture Technology Department at UFV. “They’re now working in the industry and building their careers in agriculture. It’s a full circle moment for myself and our team.”

Agriculture leaders and experts will also be in attendance throughout the show and interviews can be arranged. This includes the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the BC Agriculture Council, Organic BC, the BC Dairy Association, Farm Credit Canada, and many more listed here.

Family-friendly programming will also return, with popular attractions such as the petting zoo and face painting will be available on Saturday, reinforcing the show’s focus on community engagement.

The Pacific Agriculture Show takes place from January 22-24, 2026 from 9am to 4:30pm at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford. Interviews and high resolution images are available upon request.