Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 34-year-old Jordy Phillips

Chilliwack – RCMP is continuing investigative efforts to locate 34-year-old Jordy Phillips, who was reported missing on January 1, 2026.

Jordy was last seen on November 17, 2025, in the 60500 block of Chilliwack Lake Road.

Police are concerned for Jordy’s well-being, as family report it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this length of time.

Description of Jordy Phillips:

  • Caucasian male
  • 34 years
  • 5’9”
  • 170 lbs
  • Blonde hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have seen Jordy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

