Applications Open for 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival

Chilliwack – Muralist applications for the 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival are now open!



Chilliwack Mural Festival invite local, national, and international artists to apply for the 2026 festival. This annual celebration of public art in Downtown Chilliwack continues to grow as a hub for creativity and community engagement.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival is now accepting applications from mural artists and musiciansto be part of its 2026 festival programming, taking place August 14–16, 2026, in Chilliwack, BC.

The annual festival brings together large-scale public art, live music, and community programming, transforming the city’s downtown into an open-air celebration of creativity and culture. At its core, the Chilliwack Mural Festival is about storytelling in public space. Murals become markers of place and lived experience, while live music and performance brings people together in the streets to share those moments in real time. The festival invites artists and musicians to help shape how Chilliwack sees itself.

“We’re thrilled to open applications for the 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival and to see interest from artists and musicians working at every scale,” says Lise Oakley, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Arts Council, “As the festival continues to grow in both reach and ambition, we look forward to receiving applications from artists within the Fraser Valley, across the country, and internationally.”



Application Deadline: January 27, 2026, 11:59 PM PST



Due to the high volume of submissions, only successful applicants will be contacted in the spring.



APPLY TODAY: chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralist-application