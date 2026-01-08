UPDATE – 2025 AbbyPD – $500,000 in Stolen Property Recovered Following Targeted Crime Crackdown – Charges Laid (VIDEO)

Abbotsford- JANUARY 2026 UPDATE – On December 16 2025, AbbyPD’s Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) launched ‘Boost and Bust,’ a one-day retail theft enforcement initiative in Abbotsford. Working alongside Lower Mainland police agencies and the Organized Retail Crime Association (ORCA) BC in a multijurisdictional effort, the operation resulted in 25 arrests, 29 new charges, and the recovery of over $5,000 in stolen merchandise here in Abbotsford.

ORIGINAL STORY JUNE 2025 – Between January 1st and May 1st, 2025, Abbotsford Police observed a 67% increase in property crime in the Sumas Prairie area compared to the same period in 2024.



AbbyPD has identified several repeat prolific property offenders believed to be actively involved in the recent surge in criminal activity within the area.

In response, the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) launched an investigation targeting these individuals. On May 20th, 2025, with support from the AbbyPD Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (LMDIERT), and the LMD Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), a search warrant was executed at a property in the 39900 block of Campbell Road in Abbotsford. A second search warrant was executed on May 23rd, 2025, at a property in the 8700 block of Miles Road in Mission.

The searches resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property, including:

1 skid steer

The estimated total value of the recovered stolen property is approximately $500,000.

The CRU investigation remains ongoing as Detectives continue to follow the evidence

with the goal of advancing these files to the charge approval stage

3 vehicles

5 ATVs/UTVs

2 motorcycles

1 travel trailer

1 tractor

AbbyPD – $500,000 in Stolen Property Recovered Following Targeted Crime Crackdown May 2025