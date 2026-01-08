“A Taste of the Valley” – Chilliwack Heritage Park on February 6–7

Chilliwack – The Bi-annual event where you bring your taste buds.

All About Expos presents A Taste of the Valley” at Chilliwack Heritage Park on February 6–7.

Dive into a world of exquisite tastes, unique creations, and artistic wonders at our upcoming event! Join us for a spectacular showcase of artisans offering a delightful array of food, drinks, and art – all crafted with passion and skill.

Friday, February 6th, 2026: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, February 7th, 2026: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Venue:

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Admission:

$5 at the door

Kids 5 and under enter for FREE

Sample Before You Buy: Taste the craftsmanship of our vendors before making your choices.

Artisan Variety: Explore stalls offering art, soaps, home decor, charcuterie boards, jewelry, and much more!

Local Art Display: Immerse yourself in the creative expressions of our local artists showcased throughout the venue.

ATM on Site: Convenient access to cash for your shopping spree.

Parking is by Donation

Vendor Information:

10’x10′ space: $250.00 + GST

For inquiries, email us at info@allaboutexpos.ca

Due to health restrictions – No Dogs Allowed – Service Dogs Only.