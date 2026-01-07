MP Strahl Invited to January 13 Townhall Meeting – Will Media Be Allowed to Cover the Event?

Chilliwack – It is rare, under the Federal Conservative regime of Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, for any of his MP’s to speak in public. Recently, that has been the sole job of the party leader.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl is the Conservative party whip and he has been rather media silent for quite some time.

That is why this announcement has raised eyebrows.

The Grand Hall is located within Chilliwack’s District 1881 (Thunderbird Lane). Civil Nights at The Grand Hall is a monthly discussion that aims to increase civic engagement between elections, and support a social form of political education within the general public.

Topics include: The roles and responsibilities within various levels of Canadian/local government

Who to contact regarding what and best practices when doing so

Successful policy reform stories and recommendations to

Personal experiences and advice from past and current officials

“On Tuesday January 13 from 6 to 8PM, The Grand Hall “welcomes Mark Strahl, current Member of Parliament for Chilliwack-Hope to this month’s Civil Night”.

In 2011, Mark first ran as a candidate in the riding of Chilliwack—Fraser Canyon and was elected to the House of Commons, where he served in a number of key roles in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, including B.C. Caucus Chair and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development. He was re-elected in 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2025 as the Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope and has served in a number of leadership roles as a member of the Official Opposition, including Chief Opposition Whip and numerous Shadow Cabinet positions, most recently as Shadow Minister for Transport.

PROGRAM

6:00PM – Doors Open

6:20PM – Program Starts

7:20PM – Open discussion/mingle

8:00PM – End of event

No alcohol is permitted on premise during this event. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages welcome.

FVN asked Strahl’s office if media will be able to attend this event and ask questions. We were told that the decision to invite and welcome media would be at the discretion of management at the Grand Hall.

As of publishing, FVN is still waiting for a response.