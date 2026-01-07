Mission Memorial Hospital ER Returns to Full Hours of Operation

Surrey/Mission – In a Wednesday January 7 media statement from Fraser Health : Effective 8AM Wednesday morning, full 24/7 Emergency Department coverage has resumed in the Mission Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.

To help ensure Emergency Departments are available for people who need emergency health care, we encourage people with non-urgent health needs to know their non-emergency care options:

Call Fraser Health Virtual Care at 1-800-314-0999 to speak with a registered nurse from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week. You can also call 8-1-1 outside of those hours to speak with a health service navigator or a registered nurse.





Call our Fraser Health Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-877-820-7444

We recognize how important consistent access to emergency care is for the Mission community and we continue to work with the physician group to actively address physician staffing gaps as they arise to maintain service continuity.

We remain committed to open communication with the community as we continue to support patients and their families.

We appreciate the community’s patience and support and thank our staff, medical staff and B.C. Emergency Health Services for their commitment to providing quality care.