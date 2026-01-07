Even with “Soft” Housing Market, Chilliwack Council Green Lights Major School Street Housing Project

Chilliwack – At the January 6, 2026 Chilliwack Council meeting, the first of the new year, Chilliwack Council approved a zoning application from OTG Developments Ltd to rezone two properties on School Street and Barnard Avenue.

These City properties have sat vacant for many years and are a stones throw away from the Yale Road Railway overpass. A homeless camp usually sits underneath the roadway and near a fast food restaurant.

The full staff report is here.

The proposal sailed through first, second and third readings.

This in light of the January 6 report from the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board stating that the real estate market was at its slowest in over two decades. That FVN story is here.

This proposed development includes a 7-storey mixed-use building with 278 residential units and 8 commercial units (known as mixed use).

Councilor Chris Kloot, who is a local realtor, expressed concerns about over saturation of the housing market.

From the agenda – Should the rezoning be approved (which it was) and upon completion of the agreement, the Development Variance Permit and Development Permit applications will be brought forward at a future date for Council consideration along with adoption of the amendment bylaw.