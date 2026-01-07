BC Transit Selects Spare for its $6M handyDART “Technology Solution”

Victoria/Fraser Valley – BC Transit is announcing it has signed a contract with Vancouver-based Spare to deliver new technology that will enhance the customer experience for more than 20,000 handyDART customers in transit systems across the province.

Demand for handyDART and accessible public transit continues to grow. BC Transit understands that handyDART customers want shorter wait times to book a ride, easier booking options and clearer communication about when their bus will arrive. That is why BC Transit is excited to announce this first step in introducing the Custom Transit Solution, a new technology solution for all transit systems that offer handyDART services.

handyDART is BC Transit’s door-to-door service for people who cannot independently, safely use fixed-route transit. In most communities, this service is delivered as handyDART. The new digital solution will make handyDART service more reliable for customers who depend on this service. It will replace current booking and dispatch technology with modern technology that simplifies registration, booking and adjusting trips. handyDART Operators and Dispatchers will also have better tools to support more efficient scheduling, with the goal of providing more rides for more people.

The handyDART technology solution will deliver improvements to riders, families and caregivers, including:

An online portal to book and manage trips for those who don’t want to call a contact centre

A digital registration process

A mobile app and web portal with push notifications and in-app messages for real-time updates

On-board trip mapping to support Operators with route navigation and real-time updates

Better data to plan potential future service expansion and enhance service delivery

The scope of the project was shaped through extensive consultation with customers, operating companies and accessibility experts, including the Victoria Regional Transit System’s Accessible Transit Advisory Committee, the Canadian Urban Transit Association, mobility specialists and government partners. More than 1,300 riders also shared their feedback through BC Transit’s handyDART rider survey.

Now that a vendor is selected, BC Transit will work with local government partners and operating companies to determine a rollout strategy for the new technology. BC Transit will update customers when more details are available. Once completed, the handyDART digital platform will also give BC Transit and local partners better data to forecast demand, plan for the future and advocate for funding where it is needed most.

BC Transit’s Custom Transit Solution Project is jointly funded by the Province of British Columbia and local government partners. The total cost for this project is $6 million.