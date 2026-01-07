AbbyPD – One-Day Shoplifting Crackdown Leads to 25 Arrests (VIDEO)

Abbotsford (abbyPD) – On December 16th, AbbyPD’s Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) launched ‘Boost and Bust,’ a one-day retail theft enforcement initiative in Abbotsford. Working alongside Lower Mainland police agencies and the Organized Retail Crime Association (ORCA) BC in a multijurisdictional effort, the operation resulted in 25 arrests, 29 new charges, and the recovery of over $5,000 in stolen merchandise here in Abbotsford.

This effort was made possible through collaboration with more than 20 local retailers, underscoring AbbyPD’s commitment to addressing shoplifting and its impact on our community. Shoplifting isn’t a minor issue—it drives up costs for customers, strains small businesses, and can lead to store closures. It also poses safety risks for staff and shoppers when incidents escalate.

AbbyPD is dedicated to working with businesses and residents to prevent theft, hold offenders accountable, and keep Abbotsford safe. “Boost and Bust” supports Project Lighthouse, AbbyPD’s initiative to reduce shoplifting through education, improved reporting, and community engagement.

“Retail theft affects everyone. Through operations like Boost and Bust and programs like Project Lighthouse, we’re sending a clear message: AbbyPD will not tolerate theft. Together, we can make a difference.” says Sergeant Ryan Gray of CERT.