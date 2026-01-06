Streetlight, EV Station Outages in Hope Due to Ongoing Wire Theft

Hope (District of Hope) – The District of Hope continues to experience ongoing wire theft from streetlights, which is causing outages in multiple neighbourhoods.

What started on Richmond Hill has now spread to Park Street and is also impacting 4th Avenue. Crews are working to assess and repair the damage, but the theft of underground wiring is causing repeated disruptions and safety concerns.

An EV outlet on 6th was also damaged by wire thieve. That station has since been repaired.

District of Hope have had a security company actively patrolling these areas since December and will continue to do so.

District of Hope are asking residents to please remain vigilant. If you see any suspicious activity around streetlights, electrical boxes, or roadside infrastructure – especially during late night or early morning hours… please contact the RCMP immediately.

Call RCMP non-emergency 604-869-7750 if it’s suspicious

Call 911 if you believe a crime is in progress

These thefts are costly, create serious public safety risks, including dark roadways, tripping hazards, and electrical dangers.