Nikita Nesterenko – Former Chilliwack Chief, Now Former Anaheim Duck

Anaheim/Fraser Valley (with files from MSN/Rogers Sportsnet/Josh Erickson, Pro Hockey Rumors) – Anaheim Ducks placed winger Nikita Nesterenko on waivers Tuesday January 6, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nesterenko, 24, had broken camp with Anaheim but only recently returned to the lineup after a lengthy string of healthy scratches.

The 2019 sixth-round pick had parlayed solid minor-league production and some good call-ups last year into his first one-way contract last offseason, signing a two-year, $1.575MM extension. There were questions about whether he’d carve out an opening night job over waiver-exempt competitors like Sam Colangelo and Tim Washe, but in the end, a strong training camp and fears over losing him on waivers led to Nesterenko getting the roster spot.

He’s made 27 appearances for Anaheim this year, scoring a goal and eight assists while ranking sixth on the team with 50 hits. He was deployed as something of a defensive specialist despite not receiving regular penalty kill deployment, only starting 44.3% of his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone while controlling a team-worst 48.3% of shot attempts.

Anaheim will be absolved of his $787.5K cap hit for the time being if he clears waivers and is reassigned to AHL San Diego. With nearly $24MM in current cap space, though, that’s not much of a concern.

Nesterenko had 20 goals and 56 points for the Chilliwack Chiefs in the 2019-2020 season.