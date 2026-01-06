New Year’s Eve Assault of an Inmate at Mountain Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On December 31, 2025, an inmate was victim of an assault at Mountain Institution, the medium-security federal institution.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to custody.

The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.