Former BC Lion and Langley Rams Alumni McCallum, Goes Back to Coach in Langley

Langley – The Langley Rams announce Vancouver-born, Rams alumni, Paul McCallum to the 2026 coaching staff.



A 2x Grey Cup champion, 8x CFL All-Star, and Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee (Class of 2022), McCallum brings an extraordinary wealth of football knowledge and experience to the Rams organization.



Over a legendary 24-year CFL career, Coach McCallum etched his name into the record books, retiring with 3,145 career points, an 80.4% field goal success rate, as well as a CFL record of 801 consecutive successful single-point conversions. His career spanned the country, with time spent with Hamilton, Ottawa, Saskatchewan, and most notably the BC Lions, where he also served as a mentor to fellow Rams alumni and CFL standout Sean Whyte.



Widely regarded as one of the greatest kickers in CFL history, Paul’s passion, professionalism, and dedication to his craft are qualities we know will positively shape the next generation of Rams athletes.



Off the field, Paul can be found at PaulMcCallumRealEstate.com, and on the field, we are excited to have him share his experiences and help develop the next Rams kicking legend.



Welcome Coach McCallum …that has a ring to it.

