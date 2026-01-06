Skip to content

Applications Open for 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Applications Open for 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival

Chilliwack – Muralist applications for the 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival are now open!

Chilliwack Mural Festival invite local, national, and international artists to apply for the 2026 festival. This annual celebration of public art in Downtown Chilliwack continues to grow as a hub for creativity and community engagement.

Application Deadline: January 27, 2026, 11:59 PM PST

Due to the high volume of submissions, only successful applicants will be contacted in the spring.

APPLY TODAY: chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralist-application

2026 CHWK Mural Festival APPLICATIONS Screenshot 2026-01-06 at 08-44-42 Facebook

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts