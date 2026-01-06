Applications Open for 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival

Chilliwack – Muralist applications for the 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival are now open!



Chilliwack Mural Festival invite local, national, and international artists to apply for the 2026 festival. This annual celebration of public art in Downtown Chilliwack continues to grow as a hub for creativity and community engagement.



Application Deadline: January 27, 2026, 11:59 PM PST



Due to the high volume of submissions, only successful applicants will be contacted in the spring.



APPLY TODAY: chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralist-application

2026 CHWK Mural Festival APPLICATIONS Screenshot 2026-01-06 at 08-44-42 Facebook