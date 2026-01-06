2025-26 Provincial Public Safety Investments Include Abbotsford

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Public safety investments made by the Province in 2025 have resulted in hundreds of criminal charges laid and the seizure of hundreds of illegal weapons, drugs and stolen property throughout B.C.

Introduced in 2023, the Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program was launched to provide operational funding for police departments to enhance proactive enforcement and investigative techniques to address repeat violent offending and disrupt the cycle of crime.

Introduced in 2025, the Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement (CSTEP) program boosts police efforts to tackle street disorder and retail theft affecting businesses and downtown communities.

SITE program

SITE operations have continued to deliver significant public safety outcomes by targeting and holding accountable a high volume of repeat offenders, reducing public exposure to violent crime and disrupting cycles of violence.

Since its launch, SITE has supported:

175 police operations in 47 communities throughout British Columbia, resulting in 6,213 investigations into individuals, 219 of whom were supported by the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative

3,034 charges recommended by the police, as well as substantial seizures of weapons, drugs and other items, such as drug-packaging equipment, stolen property and cash, as proceeds of crime

Notable examples of successful police operations funded by the initiative in 2025 include:

Abbotsford Police Department – Project Salus In May 2025, Abbotsford Police launched a five-month dedicated enforcement initiative aimed at identifying and apprehending repeat violent offenders who pose ongoing risks to public safety in commercial and rural areas, which resulted in declines in violent and property crime in the targeted areas. The operation resulted in more than 200 investigations, 67 charges recommended for 114 individuals, seizure of numerous weapons and drugs and the recovery of more than $490,000 worth of stolen property.



Colin Watson, Chief Constable, Abbotsford Police Department – “The SITE program funding has significantly enhanced the Abbotsford Police Department’s capacity to address repeat violent offenders through evidence-based strategies. Initiatives such as Project Salus exemplify how targeted enforcement and intelligence-led approaches reduce harm and strengthen public safety. This support allows us to focus resources where they have the greatest impact – protecting victims, reducing harm and holding chronic offenders accountable.”