Rosedale Resident $500K Richer – BCLC Extra

Vancouver/Rosedale – Michael W. couldn’t help but smile, after learning that he won a $500,000 Extra prize from the November 21, 2025 Lotto Max draw.

“I was on the couch at home,” recalled Michael of the moment he realized he won. “I was just smiling, thinking about what this means.”

The Rosedale resident used the BCLC Lotto! App to check his ticket and then shared the news with his mom. “She had a bigger smile, the biggest smile!”

Michael shared that he didn’t have a bucket list ready to go but mentioned he will treat himself and is considering purchasing a new car.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Yale Road East in Rosedale.

