FVRD Asks Rural Residents to Continue to Report Incidents In Relation to Recent Atmospheric River Damage



Fraser Valley Regional District (Fraser Valley Regional District) – The Fraser Valley Regional (FVRD) is asking residents to continue to submit incidents to help the FVRD track damage caused by the recent atmospheric river event. With a deadline for submitting reports quickly approaching, the FVRD is asking for FVRD residents to update or report damage or impacts to their private property by Friday, January 9, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. by using the FVRD Emergency Status Map. For convenience, residents can report information 24 hours a day prior to the deadline.

This information provides the FVRD with critical insight into the damage experienced across the region, no matter how small or how large the damage is. The information in turn, is extremely valuable in providing insight into what FVRD residents experienced across the FVRD. The information also strengthens the required reporting by the FVRD to the Province of British Columbia in an effort to have the incident considered an authorized event for Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA).

Administered by the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR), DFA is a provincial recovery funding program. The intent of DFA is to provide assistance for essential and uninsurable losses in recovering from emergencies. Therefore, having a clear indication of the damage and impacts experienced by residents because of the December 2025 atmospheric river incident, creates an opportunity for residents to help each other by creating a snapshot of the regional impacts and damages.

Help the FVRD tell the story of damage by reporting on the FVRD Emergency Status Map. Information from across the region, not only from the FVRD Electoral Area E, is valuable.

What type of damage on private property is helpful to be reported:

localized flooding

water in basements or crawlspaces

debris flow

landslides

downed trees

other damages

Residents’ reports will help in generating the overall damage story from across the region.

The FVRD Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) staff continue to monitor and remain in a state of readiness. The EOC Public Information Line (778-704-0400) continues to receive messages.

State of Local Emergency, Evacuation Order & Alerts (current):

Evacuation ORDER – two properties on Chilliwack Lake Road

View the FVRD Electoral Area E SOLE

How to Stay Informed:

fvrd.ca/eoc and fvrd.ca/alerts for the most up-to-date information If you need assistance or wish to report a localized incident, please call the FVRD EOC Public Information Line at 778-704-0400 (if you reach our voicemail, please leave a message and staff will return your call) Alertable for Emergency Community Notifications through email, SMS, and phone call notifications DriveBC.ca for road conditions and route planning BCHydro.com/outages for local power outage information Weather.gc.ca for monitoring weather alerts, warnings, forecasts PreparedBC.ca for preparedness info



Safety Reminders:

Emergencies Dial 9-1-1

Dial 1-800-663-3456 for the Provincial Reporting Line (floods, landslide)

High Winds Have the potential to bring down power lines and trees, cause power outages, and create flying debris A downed power line is a danger, stay back 10 metres and call 9-1-1 Rain and High Water Levels Water can pool on roads. Never drive through flooded roads and crossings Stay away from fast-moving creeks and rivers. Parks, Trails, Forested Areas Exercise extreme caution during changing weather conditions. For FVRD parks, please report any concerns to parks@fvrd.ca



Resources Available to Residents:

Sandbags are available for impacted residents at the following locations. Please bring your own shovel. Chilliwack Lake Road – Fire Hall Hunter Creek Exit – Laidlaw (see map link) https://maps.app.goo.gl/N382m3Gv47uApEFQ9

Harrison Mills – just east of the Sasquatch Inn at the intersection of Highway 7 and Chehalis FSR (see map link) https://maps.app.goo.gl/kZiM82k9D4JYsowZA

To access Emergency Support Services, go to https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

To stay up to date on current emergencies in B.C., go to https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

For information about roads, highways, and route interruptions, please see: https://www.drivebc.ca/

To learn more about emergency preparedness and to sign up for emergency alerts, visit https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management.html

To sign up for emergency notifications on Alertable visit https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management.html

Tips to Be Prepared for an Emergency:

Pre-register for Emergency Support Services by creating a profile at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

Utilize the FVRD Emergency Workbook to enhance your emergency preparedness.

Learn about the stages of an Evacuation here: https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management/get-prepared.html

Prepare an emergency kit and grab-and-go bag

