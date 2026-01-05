Contract Awarded for Highway 11 Interchange Project

Abbotsford/Mission – You have already seen the preliminary work as you drive by on Highway 1.

People travelling through the Fraser Valley along Highway 1 can look forward to reduced congestion and safer, easier travel through Abbotsford as the design-build contract has been awarded for work on the Highway 11 Interchange Project.

“We know people in the Fraser Valley find travel increasingly difficult, given the traffic volume on Highway 1,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “Today’s step forward is great news for folks who commute through this region. The upgrades we’re making to Highway 11 will not only reduce bottlenecks but also improve transit and active forms of transportation, making it easier for everyone to reach their destinations. That means less time on the road and more time families can spend with each other.”



Greater mobility through the Fraser Valley

This work is part of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, facilitating efficient goods movement and improving safety and reliability in the Fraser Valley.

The Province awarded the design-build contract for the Highway 11 Interchange Project to Metro Vancouver (Infrastructure) Partnership, a joint venture between Hall Constructors, Jacob Bros. and EBC Inc. The contract award for this project is $242 million. Work is expected to begin in January 2026.

The replacement of the interchange on Highway 1 at Highway 11 will accommodate the widened highway and increased traffic volumes, making travel easier through the region.

Work will include widening 2.1 kilometres of Highway 1 from McKenzie Road to just east of the Highway 11 Interchange. The project will also create new HOV/EV and bus-on-shoulder lanes and include the replacement of the Riverside Road/Rail overpass.



Truck parking and bike lanes coming

As part of the project, upgrades will be made to intersections at Highway 11/Marshall Road and Highway 11/Delair Road. New truck parking and improved active transportation connections, including new multi-use paths, sidewalks and bike lanes, will increase mobility for all people who rely on the roadway.

The Highway 11 Interchange Project is a part of Phase 3B of the overall widening program, with $2.65 billion in provincial funding, and is expected to be complete in 2031.

The remaining two major-works contracts in Phase 3B are expected to be awarded early in 2026, with updates about construction to follow.



Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford – “As the hub of the Fraser Valley and a key link in the North American Asia-Pacific Gateway, being able to move through and around our city is vital. With more than 80,000 vehicles travelling through Abbotsford every day, our community relies on safe and efficient corridors to keep people and goods moving. The City of Abbotsford is pleased to see the Highway 11 Interchange Project moving forward, strengthening this critical route.”



FYI:

To learn more about this project and additional work on the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/fraser-valley-highway1