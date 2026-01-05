AbbyPD First Weekend of 2026 – Weekend Recap: January 2 to 5 – Routine for Traffic Stops and Gang Checks

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: January 2nd to January 5th Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 312 calls for service. Overall, it was a relatively uneventful weekend.

Friday Night

Members of the Gang Crime Unit were busy Friday evening conducting proactive policing across the city. Numerous checks were carried out as part of Operation Community Shield, along with additional curfew and license premise checks. Patrol officers also removed three impaired drivers from our roads and stopped an excessive speeder traveling at 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone along Old Yale Road near Eagle Mountain.

Saturday

Saturday’s day shift was relatively uneventful with no major incidents reported. However, one driver fled from a traffic stop earlier in the day. Patrol officers later located the truck and seized it. The driver’s arrest is pending, and they now face criminal charges for Flight from Police and Prohibited Driving. Overnight, officers continued with routine calls and proactive policing.

Sunday

Sunday’s day shift remained steady with no major incidents. Our Traffic Enforcement Unit was active, impounding five vehicles for excessive speed and removing four daytime impaired drivers from the road. Patrol officers also conducted various proactive checks throughout the day.

Weekend Call Summary:

7 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

1 – Assaults

4 – Missing Person Reports

4 – Break & Enters

18 – Thefts

11 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 10 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 62 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 7 individuals were held in custody.