2025 Chilliwack Weather Recap – December was Third Warmest on Record

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment & Climate Change Canada at Chilliwack) – With mean temperatures for 2025 at 2.01°C above normal, it was the 14 th

consecutive year with mean temperatures above normal. For the past 13 years

mean temperatures have been excess of the + 0.6°C standard deviation, an

observation never previously observed and continuing the warming trend which

started in 1986.

2015 remains the warmest year on record with a mean temperature at

12.85°C, 2.65°C above normal.

2023 was the second warmest with a mean temperature at 12.32°C, 2.12°C

above normal.

2025 was the third warmest with a mean temperature at 12.21° C, 2.01°C

above normal.

From May to September there were 25 hot days with maximum temperatures

in excess of 30.0 ⁰C. It was the 24 th consecutive year with well above the

average 7 hot days, a trend never previously observed.

There were a total of 28 record breaking high temperatures in 2025 with no

low temperature records.

With mean temperatures at 6.15 °C, (2.85°C above normal,) since 1895 it

was the 3rd warmest December on record. (December 2023 mean at 6.8°C,

December 2024 mean at 6.23°C).

Except for February 2025, monthly mean temperatures have been 0.55°C to

4.74°above normal for the past 32 months. In the past 130 years, a trend never

previously observed.