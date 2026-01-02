UPDATE – December 2025 Chilliwack Fatal MVA on Yale and Banford – Police Watchdog (IIO) Reviewing Procedure

Chilliwack – JANUARY 2, 2026 UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating and seeking witnesses to a fatal motor vehicle incident that occurred December 26, 2025 in Chilliwack.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., a white Ford pickup truck driven by one man was involved in a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Yale and Banford roads. Paramedics and the fire department attended the scene, but the man was pronounced deceased.

The RCMP reported no police involvement with the pickup truck prior to the collision and the IIO was not notified at the time.

As a result of information received from the public on December 29, the IIO is now investigating the incident and the circumstances that led up to the collision.

There are two factors that the IIO considers at the beginning of each investigation:

If there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death; and If there is a connection between the serious harm/death and officer action or inaction.

If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred. At the conclusion of the investigation, the chief civilian director will consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred.

The IIO asks that any witnesses who has information regarding this matter to please contact the IIO at our Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

DECEMBER 27 2025 – ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a single vehicle that occurred on December 26, 2025, at approximately 10:22 pm at the intersection of Yale Road and Banford Road.

A 27-year-old male from Chilliwack was the lone occupant and lost control striking a power pole. While alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident, speed may be a contributing factor.

Chilliwack Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene; however, the man was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.

The area was closed for several hours while the Chilliwack RCMP, supported by a Collision Analyst investigated the accident.

Chilliwack RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information or dashcam footage to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2025-54519.

Other social media reports quote RCMP as stating that this was not a police chase.