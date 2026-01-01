Skip to content

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue Gains New Water Search Equipment (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley (Kent Harrison Search and Rescue) – A new tool has landed in the KHSAR fleet! Following the recovery of a drowned individual in the Harrison lagoon in 2025, KHSAR found a need to upgrade their water searching capabilities, as up until now, they have been limited to a pole camera when searching under the water.

This Chasing M2 underwater drone will allow them to search greater depths with more precision.

KHSAR thanks the Village of Harrison for providing the funding, and to Drone Labs for procuring the drone and its accessories.

