Hopefully, A New, New Year’s Eve Tradition Has Started at Chilliwack’s 5 Corners

Chilliwack – It was pulled together very quickly on social media. Organizers are hoping that it becomes the annual tradition.

Mavis Hnidy, Tina Lynne and Brett Trevor pieced together a last minute plan to have people show up at Chilliwack’s Five Corners at 11:45PM on New Tear’s Eve, to ring in the New Year.

A minor hitch, the clock tower only chimes between 8 AM and 8 PM, and during December, the Christmas songs only chime between 9 AM and 7PM.

No problem for a midnight ring.

About 30 to 40 people showed up, from on lookers to bar patrons in the area and from District 1881.

No permits were sought and so far,no one complained.

Photos courtesy of @framesbysukhe

From the organizers on Facebook: Well, it was a wonderful New Year’s somebody posted a post in good life in Chilliwack, asking if anybody was interested in meeting at 5 corners at the clock and bring in the New Year together. It was wonderful, a whole bunch of new friends and old friend showed up, and we brought the new year in together and We just spread a ton of love. What a nice way to start the new year, and Loretta was a hit lol

I would say more than 30 but under 40? Some people from the pub came out to countdown, as well so that will bump the numbers up. Security was there – 2 vehicles and 4 guards, plus police showed up, too (wow, we even got a security detail without making application to BIA) It was a great gathering. Free of cost, free for all ages, free of any judgement. Just people of all walks, joining in to count down the new year. Everyone was warm and kind and positive. It was a great way to start the year.

2025 Dec 31 New Years Eve Chilliwack Five Corners Photos Courtesy @framesbysukhe

