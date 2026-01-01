Chiefs Host Fill the Rink for the Food Bank Game on January 3

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs bring back their annual Fill the Rink for the Food Bank night in support of The Salvation Army this Saturday, January 3rd, at 6 pm as they take on the Langley Rivermen for the first time this season.

Adult tickets for January 3rd will be offered at a discounted rate of $15 for anyone who brings two non-perishable food items to donate at the game. Donations can also be made at the Chiefs’ office this week!

Saturday’s game will also see the return of Coach Brad Rihela for the first time this regular season. Coach Rihela served as Associate Coach of the Chilliwack Chiefs last season in their big playoff run and is now the Head Coach and GM of the Langley Rivermen.

Let’s start the new year off right and come together as a community to fill the rink and replenish the shelves of The Salvation Army Food Bank after Christmas.