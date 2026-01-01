AbbyPD Need Help Locating 50-year-old Paula Eineigel

Abbotsford – (Abbotsford Police Department) – Abbotsford Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate 50-year-old Paula Eineigel, who was last seen in Abbotsford on October 31. She was reported missing to AbbyPD on December 29, 2025.
Paula is described as Caucasian:
Height: 5’6”
Build: Slender build
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Long brown hair
Possibly Wearing glasses
What Paula was last wearing is unknown. She may be traveling throughout the Lower Mainland.
If you have any information about Paula’s whereabouts, please contact police immediately. AbbyPD File 25-55778