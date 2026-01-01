Skip to content

AbbyPD Need Help Locating 50-year-old Paula Eineigel

Home
Missing
AbbyPD Need Help Locating 50-year-old Paula Eineigel

Abbotsford – (Abbotsford Police Department) – Abbotsford Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate 50-year-old Paula Eineigel, who was last seen in Abbotsford on October 31. She was reported missing to AbbyPD on December 29, 2025.

Paula is described as Caucasian:

Height: 5’6”

Build: Slender build

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Long brown hair

Possibly Wearing glasses

What Paula was last wearing is unknown. She may be traveling throughout the Lower Mainland.

If you have any information about Paula’s whereabouts, please contact police immediately. AbbyPD File 25-55778

2026 AbbyPD MISSING Jan – 50-year-old Paula Eineigel

Share This:

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

givol-jrny-nazareth-tribute-for-chwk-food-bank

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts