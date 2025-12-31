Skip to content

How to Dispose of That Christmas Tree

Fraser Valley – This is the annual list where FVN keeps track of what to do with the Christmas tree.

Most important! Make sure ALL of the tinsel is taken off the tree before you toss it.

Abbotsford

Christmas trees can be cut into smaller pieces and placed in your green compost cart. Please ensure the lid is fully closed on any cart placed at the curb.

Christmas trees can also be taken directly to the Pacific Coast Renewables Corp. composting facility where they will be accepted free of charge. The composting facility is located at 5050 Gladwin Road. Contact  604-557-7065 for more information.

Decorated or flocked trees are not collected curbside or accepted at the composting facility. These items should be taken to a transfer station for disposal.

Chilliwack

Until January 9, residents on our curbside collection program can place bare 4-foot tree sections at the curb for composting by 7 am on their regular collection day. Learn more at https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=1260….

Christmas-Tree-2025-Chilliwack

