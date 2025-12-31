Hope and Chilliwack RCMP Coordinate on Pre-Xmas Drug Bust

Chilliwack/Hope – In the evening of December 23, 2025, a member of the Hope RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle in relation to several driving violations. The vehicle failed to stop, and no pursuit was initiated in the interest of public safety. However, information about the suspect vehicle was relayed to Chilliwack RCMP members, who were able to locate it as it entered Chilliwack on Highway 1.

Unmarked police units were able to maintain observations on the vehicle, and a tire deflationdevice (spike belt) was successfully deployed. The driver continued to try and drive, however the slowed speed from the deflating tires allowed officers to safely contain the situation. The vehicle was subsequently immobilized with assistance from the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS).

Two males, a 27‑year‑old from Chilliwack and a 21‑year‑old from Vancouver, were arrested without incident. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

Two handguns

A significant quantity of multiple different kinds of illicit drugs

Thousands of dollars in cash

“This file demonstrates the timely and coordinated effort between our UFVRD (Upper Fraser Valley Regional District) policing agencies and our Integrated Police Dog Services,” said Sgt. Alexandra Greenley. “No injuries occurred during this event, and guns, cash, and drugs were safely removed from our streets.”

A recommendation of charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel.