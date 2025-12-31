Skip to content

December 19 Assault of Inmate at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On December 19, 2025, an inmate was victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.
The Abbotsford Police Department was notified.
The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

