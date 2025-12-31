Chiefs Trade Ryan Small to Alberni Valley

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded forward Ryan Small to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for future considerations.

Small was a model teammate during his time in Chilliwack, earning respect throughout the organization for his work ethic, commitment, and team-first attitude.

“Ryan was a player who was one hundred per cent committed, both on and off the ice,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “He never complained about his role. He came in every day and did his job, and no matter what was asked of him, he was willing to do it.”

Maloney emphasized that the move was made with Small’s best interests in mind.

“This isn’t a move that makes the Chiefs better; this is a move for Ryan,” Maloney added. “Because of the person he is, he’s earned the opportunity to go to a team that’s excited to have him and give him a chance to prove he can contribute more. We believe this is a great opportunity for him.”

The Chiefs organization would like to thank Ryan for his commitment and dedication on the ice and in the community and wish him nothing but success as he continues his BCHL career in Alberni Valley.