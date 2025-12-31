Skip to content

Canadian Comic Legend Tom Green Brings His Stand Up Show to Chilliwack – January 22

Chilliwack – — One of the most influential and unconventional voices in modern comedy is coming to Chilliwack on January 22. Canadian comedy icon Tom Green takes the stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for a night of fearless, unpredictable, and laugh-out-loud stand-up comedy!

Best known as the trailblazing creator of The Tom Green Show, Tom Green helped redefine comedy for a generation with his boundary-pushing humour, absurdist stunts, and fearless originality. From his early days on Canadian public access television to global fame on MTV, Green’s influence can be seen across modern comedy, podcasting, and internet culture.

You can expect an evening of sharp observational comedy, irreverent storytelling, and off-the-wall insights delivered with Green’s trademark candour. Drawing on his decades-long career in film, television, music, and live performance, this show blends classic Tom Green energy with fresh material that reflects his unique perspective on life, fame, and the absurdities of the modern world.

Tom Green’s live performances are unpredictable, hilarious, and deeply personal, making this a must-see event for longtime fans and comedy lovers alike. Whether you’ve followed him since his early days on Canadian television or are discovering his comedy for the first time, this performance promises an unforgettable night filled with laughter, surprises, and moments that only he can deliver.

Tom Green: Stompin’ Comedy Tour is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on January 22, 2026 at 7:00. Tickets start at $57.20, with membership program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Tom Green: Stompin’ Comedy Tour is generously sponsored by: Chilliwack Tourism, Canadian Tire, Odlum Brown, HUB International, The Chilliwack Progress, BC Live, The British Columbia Arts Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.  

