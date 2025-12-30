E-Comm’s Annual List – From Air Fryers to Haircuts …. DON’T Call 9-1-1 For This! (VIDEO with Actual 911 Audio)

Vancouver – -Comm releases its annual top ten list reminding the public to keep 9-1-1 lines free for emergencies only

When a store refuses to return your air fryer, an airline fines your oversized carry-on, or your dishwasher breaks, 9-1-1 is not the appropriate number to call.

E-Comm is reminding British Columbians that 9-1-1 is for emergencies, not consumer complaints, general questions or inconveniences, as it releases its annual list of top ten reasons not to call 9-1-1, based on actual calls received by E-Comm police call takers throughout 2025.

By sharing the top ten list, E-Comm aims to reinforce the importance of keeping 9-1-1 lines available for those who truly need urgent help from police, fire, or ambulance for an emergency where immediate action is required.

“No matter how absurd a call might be on the surface, we have to treat every 9-1-1 call as an emergency, until we can confidently determine otherwise,” explains Bailey Mitchell, police call taker at E-Comm. “Every second we spend fielding questions about traffic, hornets or bad haircuts is time that could otherwise be helping someone in a life-threatening emergency situation.”

Top 10 unusual calls on 9-1-1 in 2025

They were unhappy with their haircut

Their luggage exceeded the carry-on limits

Walmart wouldn’t return an air fryer

Their dishwasher was broken

Someone parked at Starbucks and went into a grocery store instead

A non-electric car parked at EV charging station

They wanted to complain about traffic

They got locked out of their Airbnb

They left their iPad at the SkyTrain station

They wanted help getting a hornet out of their apartment