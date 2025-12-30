Chilliwack Fire – Vacant Building on Nowell

Chilliwack – Late Monday night (1030PM December 29) , the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at the 8900 block of Nowell Street. Thirty firefighters responded from Hall 1 and 4.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke showing from the attic of a vacant single-family home. Firefighters secured a water supply and initiated an offensive attack, successfully containing and extinguishing the blaze.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.