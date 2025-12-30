Chiefs Defenceman and Playoff Hero Jayden Veney Returns to Chilliwack

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the return of veteran defenceman Jayden Veney to the organization.

Veney began the 2025/26 season with the Youngstown Phantoms before rejoining the Chiefs. He was a key contributor during Chilliwack’s extended playoff run last season, where his size, physical presence, and reliability on the blue line played an important role. Known for his ability to log heavy minutes, Veney is effective in all situations, including five-on-five play and on special teams.

“Jayden was a big part of our long playoff run last year,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “He’s an outstanding person who comes from a great family, and he fits right in with our culture here. He brings us size, a strong presence on the back end, and the ability to eat up a lot of minutes, whether it’s at even strength or on special teams.”

“I’m super excited to be back with this winning organization again,” said Veney. “The energy here is unreal, and I can already tell we’re going to do big things together.”