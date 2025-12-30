BC Highway Patrol Need Video and Witnesses After Deadly Crash on the Coquihalla

Coquihalla – BC Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses and dash-camera video to solve a mysterious collision that has killed a Vancouver driver on the Coquihalla.

On December 27, 2025, between 11:50 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., on Highway #5 in the southbound lanes between the Sowaqua chain-up area and Othello Road, a white Toyota Yaris went down an embankment. The driver and lone occupant, a 21-year-old Vancouver woman, was taken to hospital but died two days later.

“This crash occurred in broad daylight, but police have not been able to locate a single witness so far,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “The driver was never able to tell police what happened. We need witnesses and video to make sure there’s no criminal cause.”

Anyone who saw the white Toyota Yaris in the moments before it left the road, or who has dash-camera footage that shows the lead-up to the collision, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2025-54575.